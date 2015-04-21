VIENNA, April 21 Austrian Post wants
to expand in Turkey by increasing its stake to 75 percent of
parcel delivery company Aras Kargo, Chief Executive Georg Poelzl
told reporters on Tuesday.
Poelzl said Austrian Post, which has held a quarter of the
Turkish group since 2013, planned to pay 100-150 million euros
($107-$160 million) in cash, exercising a call option.
Aras has had annual revenues of around 280 million euros, or
around the same size as the whole of Post's Austrian parcel
business, Poelzl added.
Austrian Post is still looking for partners to restructure
its ailing logistics company trans-o-flex, which is roughly
breaking even, but rules out selling it, Poelzl said.
($1 = 0.9362 euros)
(Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; Writing by Shadia
Nasralla; Editing by Mark Potter)