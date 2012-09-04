SYDNEY, Sept 4 Australia's Fortescue Metals Group on Tuesday slashed capital spending by $1.6 billion and revised its expansion schedule for iron ore production due to a softening market brought on by weak demand in China

The world's no. 4 iron ore producer, which sells most of it ore to Chinese steel mills, said staff numbers and operating costs would be reduced immediately to save around $300 million.

These measures would result in a reduction to the previous production guidance of 86.5 million tonnes to a range of between 82 million and 84 million tonnes, the company said.

Capital spending in the fiscal year 2013 will be $4.6 billion, down from $6.2 billion planned previously, according to Fortescue.

