SYDNEY Feb 8 Output from Australia's Century zinc mine, the world's second largest, slipped 2.6 percent in 2011 versus the previous year, the mine's Chinese owner Minmetals said on Wednesday.

Century, which is expected to roughly maintain production levels until it runs out of ore in about four years, produced 497,251 tonnes of contained zinc over the year, down from 510,590 tonnes in 2010.

Next year the mine should yield 495,000-505,000 tonnes of zinc, Minmetals said.

Development of a smaller nearby mine by Minmetals, called Dugald River, is on track for first production in 2014.

At its peak, Minmetals estimates Dugald River will produce concentrates containing about 200,000 tonnes of zinc a year.

Only Teck Resources' Red Dog mine in Alaska produces more zinc than Century. The mine's closure is expected to help erode a chronic oversupply in world markets that is weighing on traded prices.

The global zinc market was in surplus by 337,000 tonnes in the first 11 months of 2011 according to latest figures from the Lisbon-based International Lead and Zinc Study Group.

London Metal Exchange-traded zinc sells for around $2,123 a tonne, up 15 percent since the start of the year, but down from a peak of $4,580 a tonne in 2006.

The Century mine's fourth-quarter output of 133,974 tonnes of contained metal was down 1 percent compared with the same period a year earlier despite a record performance in December, Minmetals said.