SYDNEY Feb 8 Output from Australia's
Century zinc mine, the world's second largest, slipped 2.6
percent in 2011 versus the previous year, the mine's Chinese
owner Minmetals said on Wednesday.
Century, which is expected to roughly maintain production
levels until it runs out of ore in about four years, produced
497,251 tonnes of contained zinc over the year, down from
510,590 tonnes in 2010.
Next year the mine should yield 495,000-505,000 tonnes of
zinc, Minmetals said.
Development of a smaller nearby mine by Minmetals, called
Dugald River, is on track for first production in 2014.
At its peak, Minmetals estimates Dugald River will produce
concentrates containing about 200,000 tonnes of zinc a year.
Only Teck Resources' Red Dog mine in Alaska
produces more zinc than Century. The mine's closure is expected
to help erode a chronic oversupply in world markets that is
weighing on traded prices.
The global zinc market was in surplus by 337,000 tonnes in
the first 11 months of 2011 according to latest figures from the
Lisbon-based International Lead and Zinc Study Group.
London Metal Exchange-traded zinc sells for around
$2,123 a tonne, up 15 percent since the start of the year, but
down from a peak of $4,580 a tonne in 2006.
The Century mine's fourth-quarter output of 133,974 tonnes
of contained metal was down 1 percent compared with the same
period a year earlier despite a record performance in December,
Minmetals said.