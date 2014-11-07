BRIEF-Macom Technology Solutions reports Q3 loss from continuing operations $2.21/shr
* Q2 revenue $186.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $182.8 million
Nov 7 Ausy SA :
* Reports Q3 revenue of 89.7 million euros, up 17.6 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q2 revenue $186.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $182.8 million
April 25 Chipmaker Texas Instruments Inc reported a higher-than-expected 13.1 percent increase in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by demand from its automotive and industrial customers.