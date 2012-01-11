SYDNEY Jan 11 Rio Tinto and
Fortescue Metals Group on Wednesday suspended iron ore
loading operations Australia ahead of a cyclone bearing down on
the west Australia coast.
Mines located inland from the coastline were experiencing
heavy rainfall as Category 1 Cyclone Heidi made its way toward
land but were so far still operating, according to the
companies.
Rio Tinto ships around 225 millions tonnes of iron ore a
year from terminals at the ports of Dampier and Cape Lambert.
Fortescue operates at an annualized production rate of 55
million tonnes and uses a terminal at Port Hedland about 200
km(125 miles) north.
BHP Billiton also uses terminals at Port
Hedland to ship around 155 million tonnes of iron ore a year.