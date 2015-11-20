Nov 20 Authentic Brands Group LLC, a U.S.
developer and licensor of apparel and accessory brands, is
making preparations for an initial public offering (IPO) that
could come in the first half of 2016, according to people
familiar with the matter.
Authentic Brands' majority owner, private equity firm
Leonard Green & Partners LP, is currently in the process of
interviewing investment banks to hire underwriters for the IPO,
the people said this week.
The portfolio of brand rights, which includes Prince Sports,
Michael Jackson and Juicy Couture, generates approximately $75
million in annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortization, one of the people added.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
deliberations are confidential. Authentic Brands declined to
comment, while Leonard Green & Partners did not immediately
return requests for comment.
Other companies in Authentic Brands' sector include Cherokee
Inc, a Van Nuys, California-based licensor of apparel
and lifestyle brands, and New York City-based Iconic Brands Inc
Like its peers, New York-based Authentic Brands pursues an
acquisitive business model. Recent purchases include
outdoor-lifestyle brand Tretorn and fashion brand Jones New
York.
Leonard Green acquired a majority stake in Authentic Brands
in 2010 as part of a $250 million deal in which Chairman and
Chief Executive Officer James Salter maintained a minority stake
in the company.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis, Olivia Oran and Lauren Hirsch
in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay)