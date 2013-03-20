LONDON, March 20 Best-selling British horror
writer James Herbert, who penned novels such as "The Rats" and
"The Fog", has died suddenly at the age of 69, his publisher
said on Wednesday.
Herbert's editor at publisher Pan Macmillan, Jeremy
Trevathan, said the writer died on Wednesday morning in bed at
his home in Sussex. No cause of death was given but a
spokeswoman for the publisher said he had not been ill.
Herbert wrote 23 novels, was published in 34 languages and
sold more than 54 million copies worldwide during a writing
career which spanned nearly 40 years.
Four of his novels were made into films: "The Survivor",
"Fluke", "Haunted" and "The Rats", whose silver screen title was
"Deadly Eyes".
"Jim Herbert was one of the keystone authors in a genre that
had its heyday in the 1970s and 1980s," Trevathan said in an
emailed statement from Pan Macmillan.
"It's a true testament to his writing and his enduring
creativity that his books continued to be huge bestsellers right
up until his death."
Herbert, who was born in London's East End, worked as an art
director at an advertising agency after studying at art college
and began writing his first novel when he was 28.
His first novel, "The Rats", depicting a London overrun by
mutant, flesh-eating rodents, was released in 1974 and its first
printing of 100,000 copies sold out in three weeks, paving the
way for Herbert to become Britain's leading writer of horror.
Herbert, who designed his own book covers, was awarded the
OBE in 2010, the same year he was made the Grand Master of
Horror by the World of Horror Convention.
He is survived by his wife Eileen, and their three
daughters.
