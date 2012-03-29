NEW YORK, March 29 About one in 88 children in
the United States has autism or a related disorder, the highest
estimate to date, U.S. health experts said on Thursday.
The estimate from the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention represents an increase of 25 percent since the last
analysis, in 2006, and double the reported rate in 2002.
Advocates for people with autism seized on the apparent
spike in the prevalence of the disease to call for more research
to identify its causes and more services for people affected by
it.
