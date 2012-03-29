* New estimate is 25 percent higher than in 2006
* Rate for boys is five times that of girls
* Experts question whether increase is real
By Sharon Begley
NEW YORK, March 29 About one in 88 children in
the United States has autism or a related disorder, the highest
estimate to date and one that is sure to revive a national
argument over how the condition is diagnosed and treated.
The estimate released on Thursday by the Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention represents an overall increase of about
25 percent since the last analysis in 2006 and a near-doubling
of the rate reported in 2002.
Among boys, the rate of autism spectrum disorders is one in
54, almost five times that of girls, in whom the rate is one in
252.
"One thing the data tells us with certainty - there are many
children and families who need help," CDC Director Thomas
Frieden said at a press conference.
The reported spike in the prevalence of autism and related
disorders raised questions about whether it is real or an
artifact of greater awareness that has led parents, teachers,
and even health-care providers to see symptoms of autism in
children who would not have received the diagnosis a generation
ago.
If it is real, that suggests that some change in the
environment might be responsible. In recent years suspicion has
focused on everything from mercury, a known neurotoxin, in air
and food, to the increasing age of new mothers and fathers.
There is a good possibility that much of the reported
increase in the prevalence of autism is illusory, however. When
asked about this during the news conference, CDC's Frieden
pointed out that "doctors have gotten better at diagnosing the
condition and communities have gotten better at providing
services, so I think we can say it is possible that the increase
is the result of better detection."
Advocates for people with autism nevertheless seized on the
new data to call for more research to identify the causes of
autism-spectrum disorder and for more services for those
affected by it.
"This is a national emergency and it's time for a national
strategy," said Mark Roithmayr, president of the research and
advocacy group Autism Speaks. He called for a "national training
service corps" of therapists, caregivers, teachers and others
who are trained to help children with autism.
"Inevitably when these statistics come out, the question is,
what is driving the increase?" said Roithmayr. Better diagnoses,
broader diagnostic criteria and higher awareness, he estimated,
account for about half the reported increase.
EXAMINING RECORDS
The new analysis from the CDC comes from the Autism and
Developmental Disabilities Monitoring Network, which currently
operates at sites in 14 states.
To determine whether a child has autism or a related
disorder, what CDC calls "clinician reviewers" examined the
medical and school records of 337,093 eight-year-olds in those
states in 2008 and conducted screening. Children whose records
included either an explicit notation of autism-spectrum disorder
or descriptions of behavior consistent with it were counted as
falling on the autism spectrum.
The prevalence of autism in the states monitored by CDC
varied widely, from a high of one in 47 in Utah to one in 210 in
Alabama. Experts said that variation likely reflected
differences in awareness of the disorder among parents, teachers
and even physicians, as well as differences in the availability
of services, rather than any true "hot spots" of autism.
Autism spectrum disorders are marked by a suite of symptoms,
all arising from atypical brain development that results in
problems with socialization, communication, and behavior.
Although the disorder can be mild or severe, in general
children with autism have difficulty communicating and making
friends. Many find it painful to look other people in the eyes,
which impairs their ability to understand what others are
thinking and feeling.
There is no brain-imaging test for autism, let alone a blood
test or other rigorously objective diagnostic. Instead,
physicians determine whether someone fits the criteria laid out
in the American Psychiatric Association's Diagnostic and
Statistical Manual, or DSM.
The manual has undergone significant changes over the years,
including in the diagnostic criteria for autism. In its current
version, someone must fit at least eight of 16 criteria,
including symptoms involving social interaction, communication,
and repetitive or restricted behaviors and interests.
The previous version was stricter, describing one diagnostic
criterion as "a pervasive lack of responsiveness to other
people." In the current manual, that became "a lack of
spontaneous seeking to share .... achievements with other
people" and friendships that appear less sophisticated than the
norm for a child's age.
The earlier manual also required "gross deficits in language
development" and "peculiar speech patterns" for a diagnosis,
while the current one lists difficulty "sustain(ing) a
conversation" or "lack of varied . . . social imitative play."
Morton Ann Gernsbacher, a professor of psychology and autism
researcher at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and others
have cited these changes to question the reality of the reported
autism increase.
ENVIRONMENTAL FACTORS
Scientists had long estimated that 90 percent of autism risk
was genetic and 10 percent reflected environmental factors. But
a 2011 study of twins by scientists at Stanford University
concluded that genes account for 38 percent of autism risk and
environmental factors 62 percent.
Exactly what those factors are, however, remains the subject
of intense research, with two large studies funded by the
National Institutes of Health examining everything from what the
mother of a child with autism ate during her pregnancy to what
cleaners were in the house and what pollutants were in the dust.
"There is not a clear front-runner" among possible
environmental causes of autism, said Craig Newschaffer, chair of
the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at Drexel
University School of Public Health and lead investigator of one
of the NIH-sponsored studies.
There is, however, what he called "good evidence" that any
environmental culprit is present during the second or third
trimester, the peak of synapse formation. Scientists believe
that faulty brain wiring underlies autism.
They have also focused on factors that have changed in the
last two decades, including pregnant women's use of certain
antidepressants, increasing parental age and the rise in
pre-term births and low-birth weight babies, said Newschaffer.
Even as experts disagree on whether the reported increase in
the prevalence is real and what causes the disorder, there is a
clear consensus that "the earlier a child is diagnosed the more
he will benefit from interventions," Dr. Coleen Boyle, director
of CDC's National Center on Birth Defects and Developmental
Disabilities said during the news conference.
Unfortunately, the nation has made slim progress on that
front. In 2006, the median age of diagnosis was four-and-a-half
years. In 2008 it was four years - an age when experts say is
too late for interventions to do all the good they would if
begun earlier.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that children
be screened for autism at 18 months and again at 24 months.
Parents should look for symptoms such as failing to point, not
making eye contact, and being slow to develop language, said
APA's Dr. Susan Hyman.
"It is critical to act quickly if there is a concern about
autism," Frieden said.
Research funded by Autism Speaks found that autism costs the
United States $126 billion annually. That reflects the cost of
healthcare, special education and other services, as well as
loss of productivity, underemployment and unemployment among
adults with autism.
(Reporting by Sharon Begley; Editing by Michele Gershberg and
Philip Barbara)