NEW YORK, April 17 Shares of General Motors Co
and Ford Motor Co could rise at least 25 percent in
the next year, with U.S. auto sales likely to come in stronger
than many investors fear, according to a report on Sunday in
Barron's financial newspaper.
Both companies' stocks look cheap, Barron's said. Ford and
General Motors trade at 6.6 times and 5.6 times expected 2016
earnings, respectively. The broader S&P 500 has a forward
price-to-earnings ratio of 17.
Shares of both companies have been under pressure as a
result of investor fear of a downturn in the U.S. auto market as
well as economic weakness in China. But investors are forgetting
several positives, Barron's said. For one thing, the automakers
are much leaner than in previous years, which could help
profitability.
Also, while U.S sales could slip from the first quarter's
pace of 17 million-plus units a year, they are likely to plateau
at 16.5 million to 17 million vehicles annually, the publication
said. Both GM and Ford have said they would still break even if
annual sales fell to about 11 million.
Healthcare costs for retired unionized workers are no longer
an obligation, Barron's added. The costs have been shifted to a
trust fund run by the United Auto Workers that the automakers
paid billions to create.
GM shares closed at $30.56 on Friday, and Ford shares at
$12.94.
(Reporting by Anjali Athavaley; Editing by Peter Cooney)