Gold ticks higher, but more losses expected
LONDON Gold recovered from a two-week low on Wednesday as speculators locked in some profit from recent losses, but some analysts expect further weakness due to easing political risks.
GREATER NOIDA Nissan Motor Co Ltd (7201.T) will start selling its resurrected Datsun brand in India next month, picking the world's sixth-largest auto market to debut the car targeted at emerging economies.
The Datsun Go hatchback is expected to cost less than 400,000 rupees, competing with inexpensive cars from Indian car market leader Maruti Suzuki Ltd (MRTI.NS) and Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS).
"Our plan is to launch Datsun Go in India in the second half of March," Nissan Motor's Corporate Vice President Vincent Cobee, who heads the Datsun business unit, told Reuters on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Indian auto show.
The Datsun Go will go on sale in Indonesia sometime in the spring this year, Cobee said, and then in Russia and South Africa before the end of the year.
Almost three decades after retiring the Datsun, Nissan said in 2012 that it would relaunch the brand.
Car sales in India are set to fall in the fiscal year to March, in what will be the second straight annual decline as slower economic growth and inflation keeps buyers at bay.
SEOUL Hyundai Motor forecast a gradual earnings recovery after posting a smaller-than-expected 21 percent fall in quarterly profit as sales of higher-margin cars cushioned the impact of a U.S. recall and revenue decline in China.