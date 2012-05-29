* Average credit scores decline to near pre-bust levels
* Used-car loan terms extended one month to avg 59 months
* Delinquencies and repossessions declined in Q1
May 29 Lenders in the United States gave car
buyers some of the easiest credit terms since the financial
crisis in the first quarter as they competed to make more loans
to borrowers they see as safe, a credit research company said on
Tuesday.
The lenders also provided more money to people with subprime
credit scores, cut interest rates and granted more time to
repay, Experian Automotive, a unit of Experian Plc,
said in a report. Rates of late payments and repossessions by
lenders also declined in the quarter, Experian said.
The relaxed terms make it easier for individuals to buy
cars, which is good for car dealers, manufacturers and the
economy. But more aggressive lending also increases the chances
of another round of losses for banks if borrowers lose their
jobs and cannot keep up their car payments.
"This thawing of the credit pipeline has been good for
everyone, from consumers to lenders to automotive retailers,"
said Melinda Zabritiski, director of automotive credit for
Experian.
Lenders are competing more to make car loans as banks
struggle with weak demand for credit from consumers and many
businesses in the aftermath of the crisis.
Car loans proved to be safer than mortgage and credit card
loans during the recession. Borrowers tend to make payments on
cars a top priority because they need the vehicles to get to
work or apply for jobs, studies have found.
Experian said the portion of new car loans going to subprime
borrowers increased by 11.4 percent in the quarter from a year
earlier.
The average credit score for borrowers buying new cars
dropped six points to 760 on Experian's scale, which classifies
marks of less than 680 as subprime. For used-car buyers, the
average score dropped four points deeper into subprime range to
659.
Loans were also bigger, with the average amount financed
rising $589 to $25,995 for new cars and increasing $411 to
$17,050 for used cars.
But average monthly payments increased by $3 or less for new
and used cars as borrowers were given more time to repay and
were charged lower interest rates.
The average time to repay loans increased by one month from
a year earlier to 64 months for new cars and to 59 months for
used cars. More than 9 percent of used-car loans were made for
more than six years.
Interest rates fell, on average, by 0.27 percentage points
to 4.56 percent for new cars and by 0.06 points to 9.02 percent
for used cars.
The report also showed that Ally Financial Inc., the former
General Motors Co mortgage and auto lender now 74
percent-owned by the U.S. government, has continued to push
deeper into used-car lending compared with its competitors.
Ally's share of used car financing by the biggest 20 lenders
increased 8.3 percent from a year earlier to 4.2 percent of the
market, while its portion of new-car financing fell by 39.7
percent to one-tenth of the market, still the largest market
share of any company.