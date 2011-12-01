BRUSSELS Dec 1 The Belgian Federation of
Car Industries (Febiac) released on Thursday the following
monthly data:
New car registrations Nov 2011 Oct 2011 Nov 2010
Total for the month 40,440 42,462 40,537
Year-on-year change (pct) -0.24 -2.54 +15.4
Year-to-date total 523,448 483,008 518,104
Cumulative change (pct) +1.03 +1.14 +15.2
Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren
, Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share
of 21.78 percent for November compared with 23.25 for the same
month the prior year.
D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Seat, Audi,
Skoda, Bentley, Porsche and Lamborghini brands.
NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but
registered in Belgium.
(Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)