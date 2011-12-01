BRUSSELS Dec 1 The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released on Thursday the following monthly data:

New car registrations Nov 2011 Oct 2011 Nov 2010

Total for the month 40,440 42,462 40,537

Year-on-year change (pct) -0.24 -2.54 +15.4

Year-to-date total 523,448 483,008 518,104

Cumulative change (pct) +1.03 +1.14 +15.2

Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren , Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share of 21.78 percent for November compared with 23.25 for the same month the prior year.

D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Seat, Audi, Skoda, Bentley, Porsche and Lamborghini brands.

NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but registered in Belgium. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)