BRUSSELS, April 2 The Belgian Federation of Car Industries
(Febiac) released on Monday the following monthly data:
New car registrations March 2012 Feb 2012 March 2011
Total for the month 59.915 43,716 63,533
Year-on-year change (pct) -5.7 -17.73 -1.24
Year-to-date total 148,363 88,448 169,904
Cumulative change (pct) -12.68 -16.85 5.34
Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren
, Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share
of 22.52 percent for March compared with 21.2 percent for the same
month the prior year.
D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Seat, Audi,
Skoda, Bentley, Porsche and Lamborghini brands.
NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but
registered in Belgium.
