BRUSSELS, May 2 The Belgian Federation of Car
Industries (Febiac) released on Wednesday the following monthly
data:
New car registrations Apr 2012 Mar 2012 Apr 2011
Total for the month 48,326 59,915 53,300
Year-on-year change (pct) -9.3 -5.7 -7.0
Year-to-date total 196,689 148,363 223,204
Cumulative change (pct) -11.9 -12.7 2.1
Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren
, Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share
of 24.0 percent in April compared with 21.2 percent for the same
month the prior year.
D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Seat, Audi,
Skoda, Bentley, Porsche and Lamborghini brands.
NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but
registered in Belgium.