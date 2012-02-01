The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released on
Wednesday the following monthly data:
New car registrations Jan 2012 Dec 2011 Jan 2011
Total for the month 44,732 48,763 53,236
Year-on-year change (pct) -15.98 +66.75 +7.8
Year-to-date total - 572,211 -
Cumulative change (pct) - +4.54 -
Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren
, Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share
of 21.26 percent for January compared with 20.1 percent for the
same month the prior year.
D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Seat, Audi,
Skoda, Bentley, Porsche and Lamborghini brands.
NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but
registered in Belgium.