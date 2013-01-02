BRUSSELS Jan 2 The Belgian Federation of Car
Industries (Febiac) released on Wednesday the following monthly
data:
New car registrations Dec 2012 Nov 2012 Dec 2011
Total for the month 22,324 35,834 48,763
Year-on-year change (pct) -54.22 -11.39 +66.75
Year-to-date total 486,737 464,413 572,211
Cumulative change (pct) -14.94 -11.28 +4.54
Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren
, Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share
of 20.97 percent for December compared with 20.72 for December
2011.
D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Seat, Audi,
Skoda, Bentley, Porsche and Lamborghini brands.
NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but
registered in Belgium.