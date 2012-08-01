The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released on Wednesday the following monthly data: New car registrations July 2012 June 2012 July 2011 Total for the month 36,701 47,647 34,886 Year-on-year change (pct) +5.2 -1.46 -11.25 Year-to-date total 321,817 285,116 361,331 Cumulative change (pct) -10.94 -12.66 +0.51 Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren , Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share of 20.06 percent for July compared with 21.31 percent for the same month the prior year. D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Seat, Audi, Skoda, Bentley, Porsche and Lamborghini brands. NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but registered in Belgium.