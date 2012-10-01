BRUSSELS Oct 1 The Belgian Federation of Car
Industries (Febiac) released on Monday the following monthly
data:
New car registrations Sept 2012 Aug 2012 Sept 2011
Total for the month 33,660 31,256 41,427
Year-on-year change (pct) -18.75 -17.29 12.13
Year-to-date total 386,733 353,073 440,546
Cumulative change (pct) -12.22 -11.54 1.51
Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren
, Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share
of 24.07 percent for September compared with 24.31 percent for
the same month the prior year.
D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Seat, Audi,
Skoda, Bentley, Porsche and Lamborghini brands.
NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but
registered in Belgium.