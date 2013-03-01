Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
TORONTO, March 1 Chrysler Canada recorded a 2 percent rise in Canadian vehicle sales last month, selling the most vehicles in any February since 2000 and extending its streak of year-over-year gains to 39 consecutive months.
Chrysler sold 16,832 vehicles in February, up from 16,536 for the same period a year before. Car sales were up 16 percent from February 2012, while trucks were down 0.6 percent.
Chrysler, majority owned by Fiat SpA, said the Chrysler 200, Dodge Avenger, Fiat 500 and Dodge Dart helped fuel the passenger car sales. The company's Ram Pick-up truck was the No. 2 best-selling vehicle in Canada.
In the United States, Chrysler sales rose 4 percent in February for its best sales performance for that month in five years.
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.