* February sales climb 2.4 pct to 105,693 vehicles
* Chrysler Canada takes sales lead with 18,522 vehicles
* Truck sales climb 9.7 pct as car sales fall 7.3 pct
By Susan Taylor
TORONTO, March 3 Canadian auto sales chugged 2.4
percent higher in February as record-setting truck sales helped
offset slumping demand for cars and severe winter weather, an
independent auto industry analyst said on Monday.
Auto sales in the country climbed to 105,693 vehicles,
marking the third-best February since 2007 and signaling a
"steady as she goes" sector recovery, said Dennis DesRosiers, of
DesRosiers Automotive Consultants.
Truck sales accelerated to 64,579 vehicles in February, from
58,867 last year, while car sales fell to 41,114 vehicles, from
44,359, he wrote.
"Trucks overall continued to grow their sales with a 9.7
percent increase in February. Passenger cars, on the other hand,
saw a 7.3 percent decline in unit sales during the month," he
wrote.
"Chrysler continued to build on its market lead, selling ...
more than 2,000 units ahead of second placed Ford."
Chrysler Canada, a unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
, posted a 10 percent jump in monthly sales to 18,522
vehicles, marking its fifty-first consecutive month of
year-over-year growth.
Truck sales soared 16.5 percent to 16,352 vehicles, with
record volumes for the Ram pickup, Jeep Wrangler and Chrysler
Town & Country van, the company said, while car sales slumped 22
percent to 2,170 vehicles.
Ford Motor Co of Canada said sales slipped 0.4 percent
in February to 16,234 vehicles from 16,301 in the same period
last year, as growing demand for trucks failed to outweigh the
sharp drop in car sales.
Truck sales grew 4.3 percent to 13,094 vehicles, driven by
an 8 percent jump in F-Series sales, but car sales tumbled 16.1
percent to 3,140 vehicles in February.
Monthly sales at General Motors Canada tumbled 7.2 percent,
the company said, to 12,981 vehicles. Truck sales declined
nearly 4 percent as car sales fell 13.7 percent.
Toyota Canada Inc said monthly sales rose 1.5
percent, to 10,942 vehicles, with year-to-date sales up 5.8
percent over the same period in 2013.
Toyota-branded vehicle sales edged up 0.5 percent, to 9,763,
buoyed by a second straight month of record truck sales, the
company said.
Sales of Lexus-branded vehicles rose 20 percent, to a new
February record of 980, while Scion-branded sales fell 19
percent, to 199 for the month.
In the United States, auto sales in February were slightly
brisker than expected as hefty incentives lured customers into
dealerships late in the month despite cold and snowy weather,
raising concerns about industry profitability.
General Motors Co said it expected industry-wide U.S.
auto sales of 15.4 million vehicles in February on an annualized
basis, matching a forecast of analysts polled by Reuters.
The frost on sales for January and February will thaw in
March as temperatures rise and customers return to showrooms in
greater numbers, some industry analysts said. However, late
February's high customer incentives, the discounts to lure
buyers into showrooms, will carry over into March, cutting in to
companies' profit, they said.
In January, four of the top five U.S. auto sellers blamed
tough winter weather for disappointing sales.
Weather also hurt Canadian auto sales last month, which
nudged just 0.3 percent higher. Total sales rose to 95,639
vehicles in January, as a 4.7 percent increase in truck sales
offset a 5.9 percent drop in passenger car sales.