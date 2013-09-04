BRIEF-UK March motor insurance rates up 3.5 pct vs Feb-survey
* UK March motor insurance premiums rise 3.5 pct vs Feb -survey
TORONTO, Sept 4 Chryler's Canadian arm reported its best sales for the month of August in 13 years and its best sales year-to-date in 25 years, bolstered in part by robust passenger car sales, the auto maker said on Wednesday.
The company sold 21,932 vehicles, up 6.6 percent from the 20,569 it sold in August of last year and up 7.1 percent year-to-date.
Car sales rose 15.5 percent to 3,699, while truck sales were up 5 percent at 18,233 units sold.
In the United States, sales for all auto makers were on track for the strongest month since just before the start of the 2007-2009 recession.
* UK March motor insurance premiums rise 3.5 pct vs Feb -survey
BEIJING, April 10 China's state oil refiners have been granted a combined 1.315 million tonnes of quotas to export refined fuel under so-called general trade terms, three sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.