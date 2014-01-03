TORONTO Jan 3 Ford Motor Co's Canadian
arm sold fewer vehicles in December than a year earlier but held
its position as the country's best-selling automaker in 2013 as
truck sales helped it notch overall growth of 2.7 percent, the
company said on Friday.
Chrysler said it took second place, with a 4.7
percent jump in December sales and 6.6 percent growth for the
year, helped by record sales of its Ram trucks.
Ford said it was their best year for Canadian sales since
1997, with the F-Series pickup truck leading all vehicle sales
for the fourth straight year. The company's Fusion and Escape
models also recorded their best-ever sales.
Ford's total vehicle sales in December slipped 4.2 percent
to 16,161, as it sold fewer cars than a year ago. For the year,
it sold 283,588 vehicles, an increase of 2.7 percent.
The company said in September that it would invest C$700
million ($659 million) in its Oakville assembly plant as North
American demand surged to pre-recession levels.