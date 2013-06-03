PARIS, June 3 French car sales tumbled 10.3 percent in May, the country's main industry body said on Monday, as consumers held back for new models from Renault and PSA Peugeot Citroen.

Registrations fell to 148,554 cars last month from 165,691 a year earlier, the CCFA said in an emailed statement. The Paris-based association reiterated its forecast of an 8 percent market decline for the full year. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Elena Berton)