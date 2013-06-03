BRIEF-As Company proposes reduction of share capital by 525,040 euros
* Proposes reduction of share capital by 525,040 euros ($556,279.88) by reducing nominal value of each ordinary registered share from 0.65 euros to 0.61 euros
PARIS, June 3 French car sales tumbled 10.3 percent in May, the country's main industry body said on Monday, as consumers held back for new models from Renault and PSA Peugeot Citroen.
Registrations fell to 148,554 cars last month from 165,691 a year earlier, the CCFA said in an emailed statement. The Paris-based association reiterated its forecast of an 8 percent market decline for the full year. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Elena Berton)
* Proposes reduction of share capital by 525,040 euros ($556,279.88) by reducing nominal value of each ordinary registered share from 0.65 euros to 0.61 euros
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 29 percent, or to be 51 million yuan