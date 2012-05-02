* Growth for rest of 2012 may slow vs first-quarter pace
By Bernie Woodall and Deepa Seetharaman
DETROIT, May 2 U.S. auto sales rose 2.3 percent
in April, helped by strong gains at Toyota Motor Corp
and Chrysler Group LLC, as American shoppers looked to replace
their aging cars and trucks and the broader U.S. economy showed
signs of strength.
The annual sales rate in April was 14.4 million, in line with
the pace projected by economists polled by Thomson Reuters. This
was in line with the March rate, but down slightly from the 14.6
million pace reported in the first quarter.
Auto sales are one of the earliest snapshots of American
consumer demand and the metric has proven to be a bright spot in
the U.S. economy. Despite signs that the overall U.S. economy
might lose steam, automakers said they remained optimistic.
"There continue to be a lot of mixed signals out there," said
Toyota brand sales chief Bob Carter. But he said consumers'
pent-up demand for new vehicles coupled with Toyota's upcoming
models would drive sales this year.
"We're watching consumer confidence and consumer sentiment
very closely," he said." As both of those indices improve, we're
starting to see more showroom traffic."
Chrysler and Toyota were the biggest gainers in U.S. market
share in April, while General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co
, Honda Motor Co Ltd and Nissan Motor Co Ltd
all lost share in the month, according to Autodata
Corp.
Toyota sales shot up 11.6 percent, spurred by passenger cars
led by the Camry sedan and the Prius hybrid. Chrysler sales
leapt 20 percent on the strength of models like the 300 sedan.
Both GM and Ford reported smaller-than-expected declines
during the month. GM reported an 8.2 percent drop while Ford's
sales fell 5 percent.
GM, the largest U.S. automaker, also raised its full-year
sales outlook for the overall industry to as much as 14.5
million vehicles. At the high end of its forecast range, GM
projects 2012 sales to be 13.3 percent higher than 2011 levels.
"Despite some persistent headwinds that have come in and out
of the market, whether it is the European debt crisis or some
uncertainty around fuel prices, we continue to expect gradual
improvement in the economy going forward," GM sales executive
Don Johnson told analysts and reporters on a conference call.
Analysts and GM warned that U.S. sales growth over the next
few months would slow compared with the first quarter, when the
sales pace outstripped even the most bullish estimates.
MOTIVATED CONSUMERS
The industry is now on the mend after its near-collapse in
2009 when GM and Chrysler filed for bankruptcy and sales fell to
10.4 million. By contrast, vehicle sales averaged around 16.7
million a year between 1998 and 2007.
Overall industry sales last month jumped even as consumer
incentives fell to their lowest level in nearly seven years,
Edmunds.com said. GM said sales of its newly launched Chevrolet
Sonic and the Buick Verano helped the automaker raise its
average prices by about $150 per vehicle.
"This is the clearest indication yet that consumer motivation
is high and that automakers feel little pressure to rely on
incentives in order to keep sales churning," Edmunds.com analyst
Jessica Caldwell said.
The April results come after a stronger-than-expected first
quarter for the U.S. auto industry, which was boosted by
warmer-than-usual weather and a jump in fleet sales that cannot
be replicated in the months ahead, analysts said.
Analysts and executives said the sales rate in the second
quarter of 2012 would be slower than the first-quarter pace,
which reached 14.6 million.
Barclays Capital analyst Brian Johnson projected the sales
rate in the current quarter would be between 14.2 million and
14.4 million vehicles. Jonas projected a 14.4 million pace.
"The next couple of months I think will be a repeat of the
March-April trend. After that, I think we'll have to see what
kind of strength the economy gets under foot," GM's Johnson said
during the conference call.
For the full year, GM now sees the U.S. auto industry selling
between 14 million and 14.5 million vehicles, up from its
previous outlook of 13.5 million to 14 million. In 2011, U.S.
auto sales were about 12.8 million.
For 2012, Ford maintained its previous forecast of U.S. auto
sales of between 14.5 million and 15 million, which includes
medium- and heavy-duty trucks. That would be an estimated 14.2
million to 14.5 million in the light vehicle sales that most of
the industry uses as a benchmark.
CALENDAR QUIRK
During the first four months of the year, passenger car sales
were up 15 percent, while light truck sales rose just 5.5
percent. In that time, average fuel prices in the United States
neared their record price of $4 a gallon.
Chrysler, controlled by Italian automaker Fiat SpA,
said sales rose 20 percent to 141,165 vehicles, compared with
117,225 in the same month last year.
Chrysler rose in April on the strength of models like the
Chrysler 300 sedan. The No. 3 U.S. automaker has also offered
incentives to its dealers to push them to sell more cars and
trucks.
GM and Ford said their declines were due to three fewer
selling days in April 2012 compared with the year-ago month, a
quirk in the calendar that has happened just twice in the past
10 years. When adjusted for the fewer selling days, Ford said
its April sales rose 7 percent while GM rose 3 percent. On that
same basis, Toyota sales rose 25.5 percent.
GM's April sales decline to 213,387 new vehicles included a
25 percent drop in fleet sales. Ford sold 180,350 new vehicles
compared with 189,778 a year earlier.
Sales of the Ford Escape SUV, which is expected to be
replaced later this year, fell by a fifth while Fiesta
subcompact sales dropped 44 percent. Executives said the Fiesta
sales decline was due in part to consumers choosing the Focus
compact car over its smaller stablemate.
Toyota's sales gain was helped by the lower sales from a year
ago, when its U.S. inventory started to feel supply shortages
related to the March 11 earthquake and tsunami in Japan.
GM shares ended 1.3 percent higher at $23.31 on Tuesday,
while Ford shares dipped 0.4 percent to $11.23.
South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor posted nearly
flat U.S. sales in April, with its strong sales growth slowing
hit by capacity constraints.
Demand for Hyundai cars such as the Sonata sedan and the
Elantra compact is outstripping its capacity to build them in
the United States. Hyundai Motor said on Monday it will
introduce a third shift at its U.S. plant in Alabama in
September to increase production capacity. ID:nL1E8G1002]
Hyundai and affiliate Kia Motors, which together
rank fifth in global sales, reported solid gains in global sales
on Wednesday. Hyundai's global sales rose 8 percent in April
from a year earlier, while Kia's sales were up 13 percent during
the period.
Shares in Hyundai Motor dipped 0.19 percent and Kia shares
were up 0.48 percent in the wider market that was up
0.86 percent.