MUMBAI, Dec 1 Japanese car sales in November rose by more than 20 percent for the second consecutive month thanks to a low comparison base from last year while South Korean carmakers saw strong growth in overseas sales more than make up for falling sales at home.

Carmakers in Japan continue to recover production after the country's March earthquake, but minimal sales growth for Honda Motor Corp illustrated the impact of recent flooding in Thailand, a major production base.

Automobile sales in Japan, excluding 660cc minivehicles, rose 24.1 percent in November from a year earlier, data from a trade association showed. October last year was the first full month after the expiration of government subsidies to replace cars older than 13 years.

Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp, excluding the Lexus brand, climbed 24.2 percent, while Nissan Motor Co saw sales rise 25.4 percent.

Honda, which was hit the hardest among Japanese carmakers by Thai floods cut production across the industry's global supply chains, saw sales rise by only 1.5 percent.

The flooding, along with a persistent strength in the Japanese yen and the ongoing global economic turmoil, are slowing the recovery of Japanese carmakers following the March 11 earthquake, analysts say.

"The yen staying strong and the drop in share prices are worsening company earnings," an official from the Japan Automobile Dealers Association told reporters. "While it is up to how things will improve from hereafter, these are among the main issues for the auto industry."

S.KOREA OVERSEAS SALES JUMP

In South Korea, Hyundai Motor Co's global sales were up 19.3 percent, while sales at its affiliate, Kia Motors Corp, rose 8.5 percent.

Overseas sales jumped 26.1 percent at Hyundai and 13.4 percent for Kia, offsetting a roughly 10 percent sales fall for both firms in the domestic market.

The duo, which together rank fifth in global car sales, are likely to continue to outperform the global market, but their earnings growth may slow in the face of rising competition and the slowing economy at home and abroad, analysts say.

A bilateral trade deal with the United States, which recently gained an approval from South Korea's parliament, will boost price competitiveness of imported vehicles in South Korea, one of the major markets for Hyundai and Kia.

In India, Maruti Suzuki, the country's top carmaker, said sales in November fell 18.5 percent, its sixth monthly fall in a row, but the troubled carmaker partially recovered from a 53 percent fall in October.

Domestic sales were down 19.2 percent as the company continues to struggle with a demand slowdown in Asia's third-largest economy caused by high interest rates and rising costs.

Maruti, 54.2 percent owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp , said on Thursday its factories would be back at full capacity by January, after the firm lost $500 million worth of production this summer due to labour unrest.

Domestic rivals Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors, have in recent months gained on Maruti, which a year ago accounted for every other new car sold in India.

Tata, part of the salt-to-steel Tata Group conglomerate, said vehicle sales in November rose 40.6 percent, while Mahindra, whose focus is mainly on the commercial and SUV segments, saw sales jump 52.7 percent.

The bulk of Tata's sales gain in the passenger vehicle segment, where it competes directly with Maruti, was provided by its ultra-cheap Nano model. Tata sold 6,401 Nanos in November, against 509 vehicles a year previously.

U.S. auto sales for November are expected to be the best month in more than two years, as higher incentives and better model selection drive the annualized sales rate above 13 million cars for the third consecutive month.

Deferred demand for Honda and Toyota vehicles may have boosted U.S. sales for the month by 200,000, an analyst said, with the two Asian carmakers seen capturing a combined 23.5 percent of the market in November, up from 20 percent in October.

U.S. sales figures will be released on Thursday during U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota in TOKYO, and Seongbin Kang and Eunjee Park in SEOUL; Writing and additional reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; Editing by Matt Driskill)