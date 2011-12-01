* Japan non-mini auto sales rise 24.1 pct in Nov
* Honda, hurt by floods, ekes out 1.5 pct gain
* Hyundai up 19.3 pct, Kia up 8.5 pct on overseas sales
* Maruti sales down 18.5 pct, Tata and Mahindra gain
MUMBAI, Dec 1 Japanese car sales in
November rose by more than 20 percent for the second consecutive
month thanks to a low comparison base from last year while South
Korean carmakers saw strong growth in overseas sales more than
make up for falling sales at home.
Carmakers in Japan continue to recover production after the
country's March earthquake, but minimal sales growth for Honda
Motor Corp illustrated the impact of recent flooding in
Thailand, a major production base.
Automobile sales in Japan, excluding 660cc minivehicles,
rose 24.1 percent in November from a year earlier, data from a
trade association showed. October last year was the first full
month after the expiration of government subsidies to replace
cars older than 13 years.
Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp, excluding
the Lexus brand, climbed 24.2 percent, while Nissan Motor Co
saw sales rise 25.4 percent.
Honda, which was hit the hardest among Japanese carmakers by
Thai floods cut production across the industry's global supply
chains, saw sales rise by only 1.5 percent.
The flooding, along with a persistent strength in the
Japanese yen and the ongoing global economic turmoil, are
slowing the recovery of Japanese carmakers following the March
11 earthquake, analysts say.
"The yen staying strong and the drop in share prices are
worsening company earnings," an official from the Japan
Automobile Dealers Association told reporters. "While it is up
to how things will improve from hereafter, these are among the
main issues for the auto industry."
S.KOREA OVERSEAS SALES JUMP
In South Korea, Hyundai Motor Co's global sales
were up 19.3 percent, while sales at its affiliate, Kia Motors
Corp, rose 8.5 percent.
Overseas sales jumped 26.1 percent at Hyundai and 13.4
percent for Kia, offsetting a roughly 10 percent sales fall for
both firms in the domestic market.
The duo, which together rank fifth in global car sales, are
likely to continue to outperform the global market, but their
earnings growth may slow in the face of rising competition and
the slowing economy at home and abroad, analysts say.
A bilateral trade deal with the United States, which
recently gained an approval from South Korea's parliament, will
boost price competitiveness of imported vehicles in South Korea,
one of the major markets for Hyundai and Kia.
In India, Maruti Suzuki, the country's top
carmaker, said sales in November fell 18.5 percent, its sixth
monthly fall in a row, but the troubled carmaker partially
recovered from a 53 percent fall in October.
Domestic sales were down 19.2 percent as the company
continues to struggle with a demand slowdown in Asia's
third-largest economy caused by high interest rates and rising
costs.
Maruti, 54.2 percent owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp
, said on Thursday its factories would be back at full
capacity by January, after the firm lost $500 million worth of
production this summer due to labour unrest.
Domestic rivals Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata
Motors, have in recent months gained on Maruti, which
a year ago accounted for every other new car sold in India.
Tata, part of the salt-to-steel Tata Group conglomerate,
said vehicle sales in November rose 40.6 percent, while
Mahindra, whose focus is mainly on the commercial and SUV
segments, saw sales jump 52.7 percent.
The bulk of Tata's sales gain in the passenger vehicle
segment, where it competes directly with Maruti, was provided by
its ultra-cheap Nano model. Tata sold 6,401 Nanos in November,
against 509 vehicles a year previously.
U.S. auto sales for November are expected to be the best
month in more than two years, as higher incentives and better
model selection drive the annualized sales rate above 13 million
cars for the third consecutive month.
Deferred demand for Honda and Toyota vehicles may have
boosted U.S. sales for the month by 200,000, an analyst said,
with the two Asian carmakers seen capturing a combined 23.5
percent of the market in November, up from 20 percent in
October.
U.S. sales figures will be released on Thursday during U.S.
business hours.
