MILAN Aug 1 Italian new car sales fell 21.39 percent in July from the same month a year ago to 108,826 vehicles, Italy's Transport Ministry said on Wednesday.

Fiat's market share fell slightly to 30.4 percent in July, from 30.7 percent in June. High gasoline prices and a shrinking economy are keeping Italians away from showrooms.

In June, car sales dropped 24.4 percent.

"Families and young people find today very difficult to maintain and use a car, squeezed as they are by taxes and job uncertainty," said Jacques Bousquet, President of industry association UNRAE.

This year is shaping up to be even worse than 2011, when Italian car sales fell 10.8 percent to 1.74 million cars, dropping for the fourth year in a row. (Reporting By Massimo Gaia)