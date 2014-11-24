BRIEF-Guirenniao's share trade to resume after revising asset acquisition proposal
* Says share trade to resume on April 19 as it has revised asset acquisition proposal
Nov 24Auto-Spa SA :
* Said on Saturday, it raised its stake in Auto-Spa CZ s.r.o. by 39 pct, from 51 pct to 90 pct
* The acquisition is a part of the company's development strategy in the Czech Republic, where the company plans to open two more car wash stations until the end of 2014
* The company plans to develop its operations in the Czech Republic via Auto-Spa CZ s.r.o. in 2015
* Indian businessman Vijay Mallya gets bail after being arrested by London police - ET Now citing Mallya Counsel