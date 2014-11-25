BRIEF-Pioneer Foods withdraws cautionary statement due to sovereign debt downgrade
* Due to recent sovereign debt rating downgrades in South Africa, potential for additional downgrades, parties have decided to discontinue negotiations at this time
Nov 25 Autobank AG :
* Says to issue subordinated bond with value of up to 5 million euros
* Says subscription period runs from Dec. 1 to Dec. 11
* Says bond has a maturity of 10 years and bears interest of 8 percent
* Says nominal value of bonds amounts to 100,000.00 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Given that pioneer foods have withdrawn their cautionary announcement, caution is no longer required when dealing in securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)