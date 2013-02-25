BRIEF-Rockwell Diamonds appoints Johan Oosthuizen interim CFO effective June 1
* Johan Oosthuizen is appointed interim CFO effective June 1, 2017, replacing Patrick Cooke whose term expired Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Feb 25 Autodesk Inc : * Down 4 percent to $35.15 in extended trade after Q4 results, outlook
* FDA grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Alnylam’S Givosiran for the prophylaxis of attacks in patients with acute hepatic porphyria