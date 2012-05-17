* Sees Q2 adj EPS $0.46-0.51 vs est $0.51
* Expects Q2 rev $580 mln-$600 mln vs est $600.7 mln
* Q1 adj EPS $0.47 vs est $0.47
* Q1 revenue $588.6 mln vs est $586.2 mln
* Shares down 5 pct after market
May 17 Design-software maker Autodesk Inc
forecast second-quarter revenue below analysts'
estimates citing weakness in Europe, sending its shares down 5
percent after market.
The U.S.-based company forecast revenue of $580 million to
$600 million, while analysts on average were expecting $600.7
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"I'm not sure any of our businesses results give an
indication of anything different than what everybody is talking
about," Chief Executive Carl Bass said on a conference call.
"We just ... reinforced the strains in northern and central
Europe and the weakness in southern Europe."
Rival Parametric Technology Corp had earlier
lowered its expectations for the second quarter after it failed
to close a large contract in Europe.
Bass said the company does not expect a change in the
business environment in the second half of the year and is
moderating its spending on Europe, the Middle East and Africa
(EMEA).
EMEA contributed 39 percent to Autodesk's revenue last year.
"... Very specific examples where it makes much less sense
to hire new people in southern Europe or where we have the
opportunity to redeploy people from southern Europe to Northern
or Central Europe, we are taking advantage of all of those," the
CEO said.
The company said it was seeing more volatility in emerging
markets.
Autodesk's shares were at $32.99 in extended trading. They
closed at $34.73 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.
The company, which also competes with Ansys Inc,
earned 47 cents per share in the first quarter.
Revenue jumped 11 percent to $588.6 million. Revenue from
EMEA rose 4 percent to $224 million.
Analysts had expected earnings of 47 cents per share on
revenue of $586.2 million.