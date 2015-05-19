May 19 Autodesk Inc, which makes computer-aided design software, reported a 32.5 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by an increase in operating expenses and cost of revenue.

The company's net income fell to $19.1 million, or 8 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 30, from $28.3 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue increased to $646.5 million from $592.5 million. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)