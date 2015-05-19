(Compares with estimates; Adds forecast, details, share move)
May 19 Autodesk Inc, which makes
computer-aided design software, forecast lower-than-expected
profit and revenue for the second quarter, citing a stronger
dollar.
Shares of the company, which also cut its profit and revenue
forecast for the year, fell nearly 8 percent in extended trading
on Tuesday.
Autodesk, which gets nearly two-thirds of its revenue from
outside the Americas, projected currency rate fluctuations to
hit revenue growth by 5 percentage points for the year ending
Jan. 31.
The dollar increased about 9 percent against a basket
of major currencies in the first three months of this year.
Autodesk, known for its AutoCAD software used by
construction companies, engineers and manufacturers to design
products and simulate real-world performance, now expects
revenue growth of 2-4 percent for the year.
The company had earlier forecast a 3-5 percent growth.
Autodesk cut its adjusted profit forecast for the year to 95
cents-$1.10 from $1.05-$1.20.
For the second quarter, it forecast an adjusted profit of
14-19 cents per share on revenue of $600 million-$620 million.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 32 cents on
revenue of $650 million.
The stronger dollar hurt its revenue in all regions except
the Americas in the first quarter ended April 30, said Autodesk,
which competes against software from Adobe Systems Inc,
Ansys Inc and Dassault Systemes SA.
Revenue increased to 9.1 percent $646.5 million.
The company, which is moving from a license-based business
to a cloud-based subscription model, said subscription revenue
rose 15.7 percent to $319.8 million.
Subscriptions bring in less money upfront, as payment is
spread over the entire period of use unlike traditional packaged
software, but typically ensure more predictable recurring
revenue.
The switch to the new model increased Autodesk's costs.
While total cost of revenue increased 16.6 percent, total
operating expenses went up 13.1 percent.
The company's net income fell to $19.1 million, or 8 cents
per share, from $28.3 million, or 12 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 30 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 28 cents per
share on revenue of $636.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)