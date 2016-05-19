BRIEF-Exxon Mobil completes new polyethylene lines at Mont Belvieu plastics plant
* Exxon Mobil completes new polyethylene lines at Mont Belvieu plastics plant
May 19 Autodesk Inc reported a 20.8 percent fall in quarterly revenue as the company moves to a subscription-based model.
The company reported a loss of $173 million, or 77 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 30, compared with a profit of $19.1 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $511.9 million from $646.5 million. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Exxon Mobil completes new polyethylene lines at Mont Belvieu plastics plant
May 21 Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp, said on Sunday it issued a lockout notice to 172 union members at its nuclear components manufacturing plant in Newington, New Hampshire, declaring that the sides had reached a stalemate in contract negotiations.