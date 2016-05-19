(Adds shares, details)

May 19 Autodesk Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue as the design software maker transitions to a subscription model.

Shares of the company, which makes software such as AutoCAD and Maya, fell 1 pct in extended trading on Thursday.

Subscription models bring in less money upfront as payment is spread over the entire period of use unlike traditional packaged software, but typically ensure more predictable recurring revenue.

Autodesk will complete its move to the subscription model by the end of second quarter and has already stopped selling licenses to most of its software products.

The company said total subscriptions increased by 132,000 from fourth quarter to 2.71 million, propping up its revenue from the business by nearly 2 percent.

However, revenue from licenses fell 43 percent to $185.9 million.

The company forecast second-quarter revenue of $500 million-$520 million and adjusted loss of 18-11 cents per share.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $542.1 million and loss of 7 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company reported a loss of $173 million, or 77 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 30, compared with a profit of $19.1 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company lost 10 cents per share, missing average analyst estimate of 14 cents.

Revenue fell 20.8 percent to $646.5 million, below average analyst estimate of $513 million. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)