BRIEF-Grand Department store to merge with subsidiary Grand Holdings
* Says it will merge with wholly owned subsidiary Grand Holdings, a real estate firm
MILAN Oct 29 Italy's Autogrill said on Wednesday it would open 32 new sales points in Vietnam and Indonesia in a move to step up its expansion in South East Asia, where the airport and motorway caterer has already partnerships with the main local operators.
The group has secured a new five-year concession at Bali-Ngurah Rai Airport in Indonesia, with estimated total revenues of 25 million euros ($32 million).
In Vietnam it will open 27 new outlets at the international airports of Ho Chi Minh, Hanoi and Nha Trang, with expected revenues of around 160 million euros in 2015-2025.
(1 US dollar = 0.7852 euro) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Danilo Masoni)
* Says it will merge with wholly owned subsidiary Grand Holdings, a real estate firm
DUBAI, April 26 Two Saudi banks soared in early trade on Wednesday after saying they were in initial stages of a merger helping lift the mood in other lenders while shares of Abu Dhabi's TAQA slump after a corporate rating downgrade.