MILAN Oct 29 Italy's Autogrill said on Wednesday it would open 32 new sales points in Vietnam and Indonesia in a move to step up its expansion in South East Asia, where the airport and motorway caterer has already partnerships with the main local operators.

The group has secured a new five-year concession at Bali-Ngurah Rai Airport in Indonesia, with estimated total revenues of 25 million euros ($32 million).

In Vietnam it will open 27 new outlets at the international airports of Ho Chi Minh, Hanoi and Nha Trang, with expected revenues of around 160 million euros in 2015-2025.

