MILAN Nov 13 Italian airport and motorway caterer Autogrill raised slightly its 2014 guidance after reporting a 2.9 percent drop in its third-quarter consolidated core earnings.

The group, which in October 2013 spun off its traveler retailer unit World Duty Free, said profit from continuing operations were up 2.3 percent to 65.4 million euros ($81.51 million) in the July-September period.

At 1150 GMT shares in Autogrill were up 4 percent, extending gains after results. (1 US dollar = 0.8024 euro) (Reporting by Francesca Landini)