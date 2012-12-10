(Corrects first paragraph to make clear Autogrill bid is for
shops at 11 airports)
MADRID Dec 10 Italy's Autogrill, the
world's biggest airport retailer, submitted the best offer for
duty free shops at 11 airports owned by Spain's public airport
operator AENA, the public works ministry said on Monday.
Aena's board will study the offer and formalise its decision
on the auction at a meeting on Dec. 18.
Two other groups of duty free shops at Spanish airports are
also put at auction on Monday. The Public works ministry said
results for these auctions would be announced in the next hours.
(Reporting By Robert Hetz; Writing by Jesus Aguado; Editing by
Julien Toyer)