Fitch Affirms IRSA Foreign Currency IDR at 'B'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, April 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (IRSA) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (LT IDR) at 'B'. Fitch has also upgraded IRSA's Local-currency IDR (LC IDR) to 'BB-' from 'B+' and its senior unsecured notes to 'B+/RR3' from 'B/RR4'. The Rating Outlook on the corporate ratings is Stable. The upgrade of the LC IDR is due to IRSA's resilient operating performance during the p