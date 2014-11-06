MILAN Nov 6 Italian motorway and airport caterer Autogrill said on Thursday it had won three new contracts in different locations in Great Britain.

The new businesses are expected to generate revenues of over 110 million pounds (140 million euro) during the span of the contracts, Autogrill said in a statement.

The first business is a 7-year contract at Manchester airport, while the second one regards Stansted airport and has a 7-year duration.

The third contract is for nine years at London's Euston Station, it said, (1 euro = 0.7839 British pound) (Reporting by Francesca Landini)