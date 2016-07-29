MILAN, July 29 Italian travel catering group Autogrill said on Friday its revenues rose 4.6 percent at current exchange rates in the first half, boosted by sales at U.S. airports.

Excluding a capital gain from the sale of Autogrill's food-service business in French railway stations, adjusted earnings before interests, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 13 percent to 140 million euros in the semester.

Taking into account the disposal of assets in France, the group trimmed its full-year guidance for revenues to between 4.465 billion and 4.565 billion euros from a 4.5-4.6 billion euro range published in May.

Expectations for core earnings for the whole year were revised upwards to 411-426 million euros from 400-415 million euros. (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Elisa Anzolin)