MILAN Oct 1 World Duty Free Group started trading at 7.12 euros a share in its bourse debut on Tuesday, in line with expectations, following a spin-off from its parent group Autogrill.

The stock was expected to trade at around 7.0 euros, a Reuters survey of six analysts showed.

Autogrill's food and beverages unit, which will continue trading under the company's original name, started trading at 5.9 euros following the demerger, slightly above analysts expectation of 5.3 euros.

Italy's Autogrill is spinning off its smaller but growing travel retail and duty-free unit from its food business, hoping the move will allow it to sound out market opportunities and pave the way for possible tie-ups at either company. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Francesca Landini)