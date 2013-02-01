(Corrects headline and first paragraph to show that the company plans to split into two parts, not spin off some units.)

MILAN Feb 1 Italy-based airport retailer Autogrill said on Friday it is examining a plan to split into two parts, a Food & Beverage unit and a Travel Retail & Duty Free units.

It said in a statement the plan "might entail a partial, proportional demerger of Travel Retail business assets and liabilities currently owned by Autogrill."

The move has been expected by analysts since 2011.

The company provided no further details. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)