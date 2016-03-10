MILAN, March 10 Italy's Autogrill is
not planning to spin off some of its assets, CEO Gianmario
Tondato Da Ruos said on Thursday amid speculation the motorway
and airport caterer could split up its international assets to
merge them with a rival business.
Italy's Benetton family, the controlling shareholder in
Autogrill, is weighing options for the caterer and could cut its
stake bringing a partner onboard, according to media reports.
Citi analysts said in a note Autogrill could separate its
international assets from the domestic business before merging
the international division with either a European food and
beverage player or a U.S. caterer.
"It seems to me it's just one among a million possible
options," Tondato Da Ruos said. "Analysts paint their
scenarios."
(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; writing by Francesca Landini,
editing by Valentina Za)