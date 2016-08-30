MILAN, Aug 30 (Reuters) -
* Italian motorway and airport caterer Autogrill
says a company linked to Dutch hospitality chain Van der Valk
has offered to buy its Autogrill Nederland BV, a subsidiary that
manages 18 hotels with restaurants on Dutch highways
* Last year Autogrill Nederland BV recorded revenues worth
33 million euros and a core profit of 2.8 million euros, the
Italian company says, adding revenue is expected to remain
stable this year
* Autogrill says the business under disposal offers few
synergies with the group's other activities in the region and
delivers limited profitability and cash flow
* The sale of Autogrill Nederland BV will allow the parent
company to channel the resources earmarked for the Netherlands
into its businesses at Amsterdam airport and railway stations
across the country
* The deal is subject to the approval of Autogrill's board
and could be closed in autumn, it says
* Autogrill sold its foodservice business in French railway
stations last June
(Reporting by Francesca Landini)