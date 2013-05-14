(Corrects name of unit in first paragraph to World Duty Free, not World Duty Free Group, removes word Spanish)

MILAN May 14 Autogrill, the world's biggest airport retailer, will list its unit World Duty Free on the Milan stock exchange, Autogrill said on Tuesday.

The board of Autogrill, which is controlled by Italy's Benetton family, approved a partial demerger of the travel, retail and duty free business from its roadside restaurant unit earlier this month.

(Reporting By Isla Binnie; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)