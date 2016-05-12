MILAN May 12 Italian travel catering group
Autogrill said on Thursday it expected revenues to
reach 4.5-4.6 billion euros this year after rising 8 percent in
the first quarter.
Sales in the three months came in at 962 million euros
($1.10 billion), boosted by growth in the airport business,
particularly in North America.
Five analysts surveyed by Reuters had estimated
first-quarter revenues at around 947 million euros.
Earnings before interests, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) rose 64 percent to 37 million euros in the
period, compared with a 31-million euro analyst consensus.
The Milan-based group said it expected core earnings to rise
to 400-415 million euros in the whole year, up from 372 million
euros in 2015.
Shares in the group accelerated gains and were up more than
1 percent at 1055 GMT.
($1 = 0.8777 euros)
(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Elisa Anzolin)