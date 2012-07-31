MILAN, July 31 Autogrill SpA (AGL.MI), the
world's top airport retailer, is expecting a solid North
American market to drive a partial recovery in the second half
after a fall in Italian sales weighed on second quarter
earnings.
The Italian company, which operates highway restaurants and
airport shops from Canada to India, said on Tuesday it expected
consolidated sales of over 6.1 billion euros in 2012, helped by
a partial recovery in the weak food & beverage business and
travel retail results stronger than in 2011. That compares with
revenues of 5.8 billion euros in 2011.
The group is also targeting full-year earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of over
600 million euros.
In March, Autogrill said it expected flat growth in 2012,
with its stronger travel retail business expected to offset the
weakness in food and beverage operations in Europe.
Shares in Autogrill extended gains after the results and
were up 1.2 percent at 6.7 euros at 1010 GMT, outperforming a
slightly positive Milan blue-chip index.
"Excellent results by travel retail and solid performance in
North America are offsetting the negative situation in Europe,
mainly in Italy," Autogrill Chief Executive Gianmario Tondato Da
Ruos said in a statement.
EBITDA was down 9.4 percent at current exchange rates in the
second quarter. First-half net profit came in at 11.9 million
euros, down from 39 million euros a year ago. Italian sales in
the food and beverage sector fell 10.4 percent in the first six
months of 2012.
(Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)