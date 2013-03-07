MILAN, March 7 Italy's Autogrill, the
world's biggest airport retailer, is looking to boost its
presence on foreign markets by splitting its business in two
after sales in its domestic market dropped in 2012.
The company, which operates in airports and motorways across
38 countries, said in February it was studying a reorganisation
that could help revive its main food operations and lead to a
merger for the retail division.
"The operation would allow every business to perfectly
develop their own strategies," Chief Executive Gianmario Tondato
Da Ruos said in the results' statement.
Shares in Autogrill turned negative after the results and
were up 2 percent at 1310 GMT.
Autogrill, controlled by Italy's Benetton family whose
business empire also includes motorway operator Atlantia
, said on Thursday 2012 sales rose 4 percent to around 6
billion euros, helped by Americas, Britain and the Middle East.
The company had forecast full-year revenues at around 6.1
billion euros in 2012.
(Reporting by Antonella Ciancio, editing by Stephen Jewkes)