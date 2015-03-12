MILAN, March 12 Italian airport and motorway
caterer Autogrill on Thursday said a strong dollar
pushed sales sharply higher this year after meeting its core
profit goal for 2014.
In the first nine weeks of 2015 sales rose 9.8 percent. They
were up 1 percent at constant exchange rates.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) rose 1.2 percent to 316 million euros in 2014, slightly
above the previous year's result and broadly in line with a
company's target of 314 million euros.
Underlying EBITDA was up 5.9 percent after stripping out
one-off items and the contribution to 2013 results from the
group's U.S. airport retailing business, which has now been spun
off.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini)